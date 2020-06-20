Saudi Arabia sets to reopen 1,500 mosques in Makkah on June 21

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia to reopen mosques in Makkah, the holiest city in Islam on Sunday, June 21 after the novel coronavirus pandemic forced them to halt prayers for three months, state television channel reported on Friday.

“The mosques in the holy city will begin to reopen their doors to the faithful on Sunday after three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Al-Ekhbariya channel reported, citing a decision by the Islamic affairs ministry.

According to state television, some more than 1,500 mosques are preparing to welcome worshipers if they follow preventative health measures against COVID-19.

Except Makkah, mosques across the Kingdom reopened and have been allowed to welcome believers at the end of May.

The decision comes weeks before the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah.

Saudi Arabia has so far reported 150,292 confirmed cases of COVID-19.