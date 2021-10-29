Saudi Arabia submits request to host Expo 2030

Riyadh: The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that Riyadh has submitted a formal request to host Expo 2030, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Friday.

Saudi Arabia is the latest country to submit a request after Italy, Russia, South Korea and Ukraine. The theme proposed by Saudi Arabia is “The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow.”

Expo 2030 will take place from October 1, 2030 to April 1, 2031.

“We live in an era of change, and we face an unprecedented need for humanity’s collective action,” the Saudi Crown Prince said in a letter to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

“It is clear that the whole world, as a collective, needs to work together to foresee the future and address, with its brightest minds, the challenges and opportunities that emanate from this change,” he added.

The Crown Prince highlighted that “the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh will coincide with the culmination of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”