Saudi Arabia: Temperatures plummet to below freezing points

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has reported heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, with some cities and governorates recording temperatures below zero, local media from the gulf country reported.

The National Center of Meteorology in Saudi Arabia showed that two governorates in the north of the Kingdom recorded temperatures below zero, as some areas in the country are exposed to cold weather.

The center stated that the governorates of Qurayyat and Turaif recorded, at dawn on Sunday, a temperature of (-1) Celsius, as the lowest temperature in Saudi Arabia.

The temperature in the city of Tabuk reached 3 degrees Celsius, while Hail recorded 5 degrees Celsius.

According to Arabic news channel Al-Ekhbariya, spokesman of the center, Hussain Al-Qahtani stated the temperature on Monday in Turaif government recorded zero degree Celsius and in Al Qurayyat recorded one degree Celsius.

The centre, confirmed that a rainy winter weather, starting from December 28, will witness Makkah Al-Mukarramah, Al-Baha, Asir, Riyadh, Qassim, Sharqiya, Tabuk, the northern borders, Al-Jawf and Hail.

Measures to take when temperature drops:

Wear winter clothes especially woolen clothes.

Pay attention to warm feet by putting cotton socks.

Drink warm drinks, especially warm drinks such as— cinnamon and ginger.

Avoid showering with hot water for a long time so as not to dry the skin.

Follow safety measures when using heater, whether by electric heater, oil heater or regular stoves.

Attention to healthy nutrition, especially for children and pregnant women.

Avoid exposure to cold air.