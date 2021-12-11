Saudi Arabia  to impose SR100,000 penalty for tampering with camel lips

Riyadh: The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Saudi Arabia has announced to impose 100,000 Saudi Riyal (Rs 20,18,262) penalty on breeders who tamper with lips of the animal as part of banned artificial enhancements, local media from the gulf country reported.

According to Arabic daily Sabq, organisers of the ongoing festival have decided to raise the fine to 100,000 Saudi Riyal instead of 50,000 Saudi Riyal (Rs10,09,131) against stretching camel lips due to the excessive number of violations uncovered in recent days and to limit it.

It is strictly forbidden to inject Botox and perform plastic surgeries and other cosmetic modifications to make camels more attractive. The judges determine the winner based on the shape of the camel’s head, neck, humps, decorations and the way it stands.

Also Read More than 40 camels barred from Saudi ‘beauty’ contest over Botox

Earlier on December 8, the organisers conducted their biggest-ever crackdown on camel beauty contestants that received Botox injections and other artificial touch-ups, with over 40 camels disqualified from the annual pageant.

The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Saudi Arabia, which kicked off on December 1, invites breeders of the most beautiful camels to compete for prizes estimated at SR250,000 (Rs 49,44,806).

The festival is held annually, and includes cultural, economic, sports and entertainment activities, with the aim of “rooting the camel heritage” and promoting it in Saudi culture.

Camels are popular animals that are closely related to the heritage of Saudi Arabia. This animal has long been called the “ship of the desert”, being the lifeline of the inhabitants of the desert.