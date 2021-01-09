Saudi Arabia to lift travel restrictions on March 31

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 9th January 2021 1:28 pm IST
Saudi nationals will be allowed to travel to and from the country. (Representative Image)

Saudi Arabia will lift the temporary ban on international travel, via land, sea and air on March 31, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday, citing a statement from the Ministry of Interior.

Saudi nationals will be allowed to travel to and from the country. All air, land and seaports will also reopen allowing for the entry and exit of all nationals and residents, according to a statement by SPA.

The resumption of travel will be implemented in accordance with restrictions and preventative measures set by authorities to prevent the further spread of the virus, the news agency added.

The decision was announced after authorities saw a significant decrease in the number of new infections in the Kingdom due to compliance with preventative measures implemented.

On December 21, Saudi Arabia had temporarily suspended all international passenger flights over fears about the fast-spreading new variant of the COVID-19.

 

