Saudi Arabia: Man crashes car into gate of Grand Mosque, video goes viral

Makkah: A man lost control of the car and crashed into a gate of the Grand Mosque in Makkah. This accident took place on Friday.

As per the Saudi Press Agency report, the car that was at a high speed hit the gate on the southern side of the Mosque. Before hitting the gate, it plowed through plastic barricades.

How accident took place?

It is also reported that the accident took place after the car travelling at high speed on the road surrounding the Southern Square of the Grand Mosque drifted towards the Mosque.

No one is injured in the accident, it added.

A driver rammed his car into Door 89 of the Grand Mosque in Mecca (Masjid al-Haram) at 22:25pm Saudi time.



The driver was arrested and based on video footage posted on social media, local media reports, there were no casualties. pic.twitter.com/CzNKWq5OO5 — Faisal | فيصل (@faisaledroos) October 30, 2020

After the accident that occurred at 10:30 p.m., Saudi security authorities arrested the man who was driving the vehicle.

During the investigation, it was found that the man is a Saudi citizen. He was reportedly in abnormal condition at the time of the accident.

He will be referred to Public Prosecution Office.

Grand Mosque

The mosque which is also known as Masjid al-Haram surrounds the Kabah in Makkah. It is the site of the Hajj pilgrimage and Umrah.

The Grand mosque includes significant sites including Zamzam well, Safa and Marwa