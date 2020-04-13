Saudi Arabia witnesses steep rise in coronavirus cases

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia witnessed steep rise in coronavirus cases as Kingdom’s COVID-19 tally rose by 472 in 24 hours bringing the total to 4,934.

Out of 4934 cases, 4064 are active, 805 recovered and 65 died.

Spokesman of Health Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdel Ali said that most of the patients are stable.

It may be mentioned that the coronavirus cases in the Kingdom are increasing despite the fact that the government of Saudi Arabia has taken many steps to contain the spread of the virus.

What has the government of the Kingdom of #Saudi_Arabia done to protect its people from #Covid-19?

pic.twitter.com/KfA18C92PH — إمارة منطقة المدينة المنورة (@imarat_almadina) March 28, 2020

A few of them are as follows:

Established the’ National Command and Control Center’ to monitor and follow up coronavirus cases. Contributed $10 million to support world health effort. Temporarily suspended entry to two holy mosques. Suspended entry of all visitors to Saudi Arabia Stopped internal transport system. Closed educational institutions. Suspended all sports activities. Closed market except stores of essential items. Suspended congregational prayers in mosques. imposed curfew.

