Saudi Arabian Airlines may not resume flights to 20 countries including India

Riyadh: The travel ban that was imposed by Saudi Arabia in the month of December is scheduled to be lifted on May 17. However, Saudi Arabian Airlines may not resume flights to or from 20 countries including India.

According to a report published in Saudi Gazette, the airlines while replying to a citizen’s query wrote, “Welcome, our dear guest, the suspension of all international flights will be lifted starting from 1 a.m. on Monday, May 17. But this won’t be applicable to countries where the relevant official committee decided to suspend travel to or from due to the outbreak of coronavirus”.

These 20 countries are

Argentina The UAE Germany The US Indonesia Ireland Italy Pakistan Brazil Portugal The UK Turkey South Africa Sweden Switzerland France Lebanon Egypt India Japan

It may be mentioned that expats from these countries have been denied entry into the Kingdom since February 3. Apart from it, persons who have entered these banned countries in the past 14 days were not allowed to enter the Kingdom.

COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, the Kingdom reported 1028 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Wednesday.

Out of the total new cases, 431 were recorded in Riyadh, 220 in Makkah, 157 in the Eastern Province, 45 each in Madinah & Asir, 30 in Jazan, 25 in Tabouk, 22 in AlQassim, 14 in Northern Borders, 13 in Najran, 11 in Hail, 10 in AlJouf and five in AlBahah.

The cumulative tally of cases mounted to 408,038 while the death toll increased to 6,858. As 824 more people recovered from the disease, the cumulative recoveries reached 391,362.