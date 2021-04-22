Saudi Arabian Airlines may not resume flights to 20 countries including India

By Sameer|   Updated: 22nd April 2021 12:01 pm IST
International flights to remain suspended till August 31

Riyadh: The travel ban that was imposed by Saudi Arabia in the month of December is scheduled to be lifted on May 17. However, Saudi Arabian Airlines may not resume flights to or from 20 countries including India.

According to a report published in Saudi Gazette, the airlines while replying to a citizen’s query wrote, “Welcome, our dear guest, the suspension of all international flights will be lifted starting from 1 a.m. on Monday, May 17. But this won’t be applicable to countries where the relevant official committee decided to suspend travel to or from due to the outbreak of coronavirus”.

These 20 countries are

  1. Argentina
  2. The UAE
  3. Germany
  4. The US
  5. Indonesia
  6. Ireland
  7. Italy
  8. Pakistan
  9. Brazil
  10. Portugal
  11. The UK
  12. Turkey
  13. South Africa
  14. Sweden
  15. Switzerland
  16. France
  17. Lebanon
  18. Egypt
  19. India
  20. Japan

It may be mentioned that expats from these countries have been denied entry into the Kingdom since February 3. Apart from it, persons who have entered these banned countries in the past 14 days were not allowed to enter the Kingdom.

COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, the Kingdom reported 1028 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Wednesday.

Out of the total new cases, 431 were recorded in Riyadh, 220 in Makkah, 157 in the Eastern Province, 45 each in Madinah & Asir, 30 in Jazan, 25 in Tabouk, 22 in AlQassim, 14 in Northern Borders, 13 in Najran, 11 in Hail, 10 in AlJouf and five in AlBahah.

The cumulative tally of cases mounted to 408,038 while the death toll increased to 6,858. As 824 more people recovered from the disease, the cumulative recoveries reached 391,362.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button