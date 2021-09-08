Saudi Arabia’s COVID Tawakkalna app exposes cheating partners

Riyadh: Tawakkalna—COVID-19 application in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that tracks movements to help stop the spread of COVID-19 had an unexpected side-effect – exposure to those who were cheating on their partners.

SM, a Saudi woman (who wished to be identified by her initials) said she was surprised to see her husband’s Tawakkalna app – with the number of flights recorded in his international travel log is, to various destinations. When she confronted him, he told her that he did it to avoid problems and doubts.

As per the local media reports, SM did not comment, but said that part of the trust has been shaking, but the problem did not increase so as not to affect the stability of the house.

Another Saudi woman, name not revealed, admitted that curiosity had crept into her husband’s phone, and she once asked him to see his travel history on the Tawakkalna application, but he did refused, which gave rise to her suspicions. But she have not yet sniffed thoroughly through his telephone.