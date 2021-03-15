Saudi Arabia’s Haramain train to start bookings from March 15

Riyadh: The Haramain high-speed railway will resume its operation between Makkah and Madinah from March 31 this year, the Saudi press agency reported.

Engineer Rayan Al-Harbi, deputy director of Haramain High Speed Railway and Holy Places, said the booking and issuance of tickets for the train service will be available through the train project website from Monday, March 15.

Trips will now operate from and to the stations of Makkah, Madinah, King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic city.

Rayan Al-Harbi said the decision was taken to resume the train service after ensuring the railway’s preparedness for operation and checking on safety standards to guarantee safe operation in preparation for receiving Umrah performers and visitors, in addition to ensuring full preparedness to this year’s Hajj season.

“During the stoppage period, stakeholders made sure to sustain the proficiency of workers at stations and trains through continuing experimental trips on the course of the railway to ensure their preparedness to continue work upon resuming operations,” he said.

The service was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The suspension period has enabled the Haramain Train to improve the efficiency of workers at stations and trains, by continue operating trial trips on the railway track, to ensure their readiness to start work upon resumption of operation by connecting four stations at a speed of up to 300 km per hour,” he said.

A new timetable for the network is due to be announced, he added.