Saudi citizen’s kind initiative helps animals, birds beat the heat

Dammam: An innovative project launched by a Saudi citizen is helping animals and birds to survive extreme temperatures.

40-year-old Moqbel Al-Suhaimi, a Saudi citizen used his financial resources to protect animals in the Kingdom from soaring temperatures.

He used his resources to build 40 sites in the city of Alkhobar in Saudi Arabia to provide water and feed animals and birds. This initiative aims to develop 100 sites. Each site is equipped with 2,000 litres of water tanks that will quench the thirst of animals.

“The move was met with great interaction from many residents of the neighborhoods who helped to feed the birds. I also distributed waste containers around water tanks to keep places clean and also designed shelves for food and waste next to the water tanks,” Al-Suhaimi told Arab News.

He added that providing food and water to animals is a “great and humane act” involving mercy, and taking care of nature.

He also personally takes care of each site and visits 10 places every day, to supplement the food and water supply. “Although it is very exhausting and tiring, I am happy to know that the birds are benefiting from this initiative,” he said.

He started this initiative several years ago when he bought a large 12-liter water tank and distributed it to local pets in and around al-Khobar, where the animals often suffer from hunger and thirst.

Some people fear that birds like pigeons will affect the cleanliness of the neighborhoods. However, Al-Suhaimi said the birds stay away from their homes and do not affect people. “The protection of these birds is more important than the negative effects, especially since these animals and birds have no shelter to protect them, nor do they have water and food sources.”