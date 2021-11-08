Saudi currency worth Rs 12.86 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

Kaleed was traveling to Dubai with the currency of Saudi Arabia. He was carrying SAR 65,000, which is equivalent to Rs 13 lakh. The CISF seized the currency and took Kaleed into custody for questioning.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 8th November 2021 2:25 pm IST
Saudi Riyals seized from a passenger at Hyderabad airport. (Photo: CISF)

Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force’s (CISF) intelligence team on Monday seized foreign currency from a passenger who was travelling to Dubai from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad.

The passenger, Syed Kalid, was detained at the Hyderabad airport by the CISF after he was found carrying Saudi Riyals worth approximately Rs 12,86,000 concealed inside his baggage. The CISF seized the currency and took Kalid into custody for questioning.

In a similar case, on March 24, another passenger who was travelling to Dubai from Hyderabad was caught by the air intelligence unit (AIU) at RGIA. The AIU officials seized foreign currency in various denominations which were equivalent to Rs 1.3 crore.


