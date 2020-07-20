Saudi King hospitalised due to inflamed gall bladder

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been hospitalised for cholecystitis or inflammation of the gall bladder, the royal court announced on Monday.

It said in a statement via the Saudi Press Agency that the 84-year-old King, who has ruled the country since 2015, was undergoing medical checks at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, reports Xinhua news agency.

The statement did not provide any further details.

Salman became Saudi Arabia’s King in 2015 following the death of his half-brother, King Abdullah.

The incumbent King’s son, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, is considered the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia

