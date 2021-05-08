Saudi: King Salman approves building mosque at Pakistan’s Islamic University

Riyadh: The custodian of the two holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, approved the construction of the grand mosque named after him at the International Islamic University in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, local media reports said.

According to Saudi Press Agency, the project, which is located in the “H-10” university city, includes a prayer hall for men that can accommodate 4,000 worshipers, another for women can accommodate 2,000 worshipers, in addition to outdoor courtyards that can accommodate 6,000 people.

The project includes the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Library, King Salman Museum, and Saheb Muhammad Hall. Bin Salman Conference, as well as an area for administrative services, and parking.

The library of the two holy mosques covers an area of 2,800 square meters, and the museum, which supports two holy mosques for Islamic history, covers an area of 2,200 square meters, while the area of Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman’s conference hall is 2,800 square meters and it can accommodate 500 people.

As far as the exhibition area is concerned, the project area is estimated at 2,200 square meters, and the basement facilities and services area is 2,800 square meters, bringing the total area of the mosque with its main facilities to 33,000 square meters.

The mosque overlooks an outdoor garden of 8,500 square meters, while a parking space of 7,000 square meters has been allocated.

In a related context, the Pakistani premier was received by Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman at the Royal Court at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Friday. Both leaders held a round of talks to strengthen bilateral relations, and they also signed two agreements and two memoranda of understanding.

Khan praised the leadership role of King Salman in promoting Islamic unity, and the positive role of Saudi Arabia in resolving the issues facing the Islamic nation and its endeavors for regional and international peace and security.