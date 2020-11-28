Saudi-led airstrikes hit Houthi camps in Yemen

Sanaa: Warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition launched multiple airstrikes on Houthi militia-held military camps in Yemen’s capital city of Sanaa on Friday.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported 14 airstrikes on Sanaa targeting the military camps in the areas of Hafa, Attan, Ayban, Sama and Jarban, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television also reported that the coalition launched multiple airstrikes on Houthi militia military sites in Sanaa.

The airstrikes came after a Houthi ballistic missile on Monday hit Saudi Aramco petroleum products distribution terminal in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, causing fire in a fuel tank.

The Monday missile attack on Saudi oil facility was the latest in a series of cross-border drone and missile attacks by the Houthi militia in Yemen.

Most of the Houthi attacks had been intercepted by the Saudi-led coalition.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi’s government.

