Saudi-led coalition intercepts bomb-laden drone, missile

Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said that it intercepted a bomb-laden drone and a missile launched by the Houthi military towards the border cities of Khamis Mushait and Jazan, respectively.

Both the drone and the missile were intercepted on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The coalition accused the militia of “committing war crimes by targeting civilians and civilian sites”.

Both cities are among districts in southwestern Saudi Arabia that are frequently targeted by Houthis with drones and missiles.

Meanwhile, the Houthi rebels said they launched a bomb-laden drone attack towards the Abha airport in Saudi Arabia.

“The attack hit a sensitive target in the airport,” the Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea said on Twitter, adding “the hit was precise”.

The Saudi-led coalition are yet to comment on this development.

The Houthis have recently stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks against Saudi border cities and oil facilities.

Most of the attacks were reportedly foiled by the coalition.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern Yemeni provinces and forced the internationally-recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi’s government.