Saudi resolves controversy over second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Riyadh: The Saudi ministry of health on Sunday has denied the rumors about canceling the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and refuted the “lies” that are being circulated about the existence of major side-effects to the second dose of the vaccine.

The spokesman for the Saudi ministry of health, Dr. Muhammad Al-Abd Al-Aali, confirmed that what is being circulated regarding the cancellation of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is untrue.

In a press conference, Al Aai said that the second dose was postponed in order to allow the largest number of community members to reach the first dose, which leads to raising the level of community immunity.

He further stated: “People over the age of 60 will automatically receive the beneficiary on the second dose. The vaccine type will be the same as the first dose. The priority service has started for senior citizens. This service is available on the application Sehhaty”.

The Saudi ministry of health twitter account, which specializes in awareness, stated, “It is incorrect (canceling the second dose). Postponement due to lack of global supply, and for the largest possible number of society to benefit to achieve the immunity provided by immunization.

This ministerial twitter account had earlier reassured those questioned about the date of the second dose of the vaccine, saying: “Studies indicate that the immunity achieved from the first dose lasts for several months, and the dates for the second dose will be determined according to the recommendations of the national committees, and according to the progress in community coverage.”

Al-Abd Al-Aali said that the pandemic is still continuing, and he called for commitment to reach the targeted immunity to society, stressing that 75 per cent of the recently detected cases are caused by family events.

And the Saudi Health Ministry, in its latest official statement on Tuesday, said that more than 13 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given.

بفضل الله أكثر من (13,000,000) جرعة من لقاح كورونا (كوفيد-19) تم إعطائها حتى الآن عبر أكثر من (587) موقع للتطعيم في كافة مناطق المملكة.



In the latest official toll on Monday, the number of COVID-19 infections recorded in Saudi Arabia reached 442,071 cases; Of these, 9,130 are active cases, most of them are stable, including 1,334 critical cases, who are still receiving health care in intensive care.

The total number of recovered cases reached 425,677 cases, and the number of deaths affected by the virus reached 7264 cases.