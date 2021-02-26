‘Saudi safest country in world’, says US woman after her visit

Jeddah: An American woman has claimed that Saudi Arabia is the world’s safest country for women. Paris Verra who appeared on the Mo Show shared her experience of visiting the kingdom and said, “My tour to Saudi Arabia has changed my perception about Saudi Arabia.”

She further said that she found the country “totally different” from the “stereotype image” portrayed by the media in the USA and the West.

Supporting her claim about the safety in Saudi Arabia, she said, “The Kingdom is the only country in the world where anyone can carry thousands of dollars in her pocket and roam around freely during any time of the night and in any part of the country.” This is quite a contrast to our country USA, she added.

About her trip to Najran, Verra said, “I went to Najran with my mother to see its tourist places. We met a Saudi family and after a brief introduction, they had invited us to their home. Upon reaching the home, we were a bit apprehensive as the path leading to their home was deserted. But we were in for a big surprise, as our host had prepared a lavish feast for us.”

“I would like to visit Saudi Arabia again,” concluded Verra in her interview.