Saudi: Second vaccine dose on pause for those tested positive after first

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced that if any person contracted COVID-19 after taking the first vaccine dose will have to wait six months before the second vaccine dose is given, local media reported on Friday, citing the statement from the country’s ministry of health.

“The second dose will be rescheduled for those infected with the virus after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, and it will be after six months of recovery,” the ministry said.

As reported by Saudi Gazette, If a person comes into contact with an infected person 14 days after receiving the first or second vaccine and does not show any symptoms of COVID-19, the ministry will not ask the person to quarantine. People who live with large groups are the exception.

If symptoms of COVID-19 appear, a person should isolate and undergo PCR test.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the national death toll to 7,334.

There were 1,274 new cases, meaning that 448,284 people in the country have now contracted the virus. A total of 10,013 cases remained active while 1,394 patients were in critical condition.