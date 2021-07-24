Saudi: Six Indians held for illegal money transfer, 6 crore seized

Riyadh: Six Indian expatriates were arrested in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Friday for transferring money from illegal residents and violating the country’s border rules, local media reported.

Riyadh Police spokesman Khaled Al-Kraidis told Gulf News that the suspects illegally transferred money outside the kingdom through a bank account of a commercial establishment owned by a Saudi man after deceiving him into believing that the transfers were aimed at financing imported goods.

According to local media reports, about 3.4 million Saudi riyals (Rs 6,74,57,870) were found in the possession of the suspects, aged between 20 and 30 years.

The accused have been referred to prosecution.

Foreigners make up about 10.5 million of Saudi Arabia’s total population of 34.8 million.

In recent months, the Saudi authorities intensified their crackdown on violators of residency and border regulations.