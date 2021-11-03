Saudi’s cinema operators hold a meeting to expand film industry

Riyadh: Cinema operators in Saudi Arabia called a meeting and discussed ways to expand and develop the Kingdom’s cinema industry, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The CEO of the general commission for audiovisual media, Esra Assery along with the regional manager of Majid Al Futtaim, Mohamed Al-Hashemi met the vice president of EMEA regional distribution at Warner Bros Pictures, Toby Tennant and discussed areas of cooperation to develop Saudi cinema, distribute movies, and develop national competencies.

The meeting was called in light of the industry’s enormous growth since its launch and the significant turnout of movie distributors to make films. The attendees of the meeting said the Kingdom’s cinema industry was undergoing qualitative advancement which is attracting local and global investors.

A nationwide ban on cinemas in Saudi Arabia was lifted in 2018. In the past three years, more than 1,000 films have been presented in the Kingdom. There are about 45 movie theatres, 418 screens and 41,934 seats.