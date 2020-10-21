Savdhaan India role left Bhumika Gurung emotionally devastated

News Desk 1Published: 21st October 2020 6:10 am IST
Savdhaan India role left Bhumika Gurung emotionally devastated

Mumbai, Oct 20 : Actress Bhumika Gurung says she felt emotionally devastated while shooting for her character in the show Savdhaan India: Aapka Sangharsh Aapki Zubaani.

The show will go through some changes in its approach. It will soon start featuring stories about atrocities against women and how victims got justice.

The makers have roped in Bhumika to essay one of the victims.

“My character in the show is of a girl who had a normal life and how an unfortunate event changes her life completely. I felt very emotionally devastated while shooting for this character and I hope the audience will see it too,” she said.

READ:  Lt Governor condemns killing of Police Inspector in J-K's Anantnag

“I just can’t think of something like this happening to me or anyone I know. I would just like to give a message to all the women out there to fight back. No matter what, one should always fight for what’s right,” she added.

“Savdhaan India: Aapka Sangharsh Aapki Zubaani” airs on Star Bharat.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 21st October 2020 6:10 am IST
Back to top button