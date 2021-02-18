‘Save Unnao Ki Beti’: Outrage erupts after Dalit girls found dead in UP’s Unnao

Unnao: Huge outrage erupted across the country after the dead bodies of two Dalit girls in a suspected murder were found on Wednesday in Unnao’s Baburaha village.
Political leaders, activists, journalists as well as the public have condemned the murder.
Widespread criticism has also been pouring in against the Uttar Pradesh government and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for not being able to ensure safety for women, especially those belonging to the Dalit-Bahujan community.
The three minor Dalit girls were found unconscious in a field in their village with their hands and feet tied and they were frothing at the mouth, indicating poisoning. Two of the girls declared brought dead at the hospital while the third is still struggling for life.
An investigation had been launched to probe into the while and the police is still awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm the cause of the death.
Dalit groups and Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad have demanded justice for the minor Dalit girls and have asked for the girl struggling for life to be shifted to AIIMS-Delhi for better treatment.
In a tweet, Azad said, “Injured survivor should immediately be shifted to AIIMS Delhi. Dalits are continuously under attack in India, let’s not normalize such atrocities.”
The Bhim Army team has also reached Unnao where the police has put up barricading all around and are allegedly not allowing anyone to talk to the victims’ family.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have also tweeted about the incident asking for the Yogi government to be held accountable and that “Congress will rage till justice is delivered.”
Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan had alleged that the Unnao police is trying to hush the case and has also called for probe by an independent agency.
Talking to reporters he said, “The incident proves that our daughters are not safe in this regime. Unnao, in the past three years, has witnessed a spate of similar incidents which is a matter of concern.”
People have taken to social media to demand justice as well as collect funds for the girl struggling for her life.