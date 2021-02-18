‘Save Unnao Ki Beti’: Outrage erupts after Dalit girls found dead in UP’s Unnao

Unnao: Huge outrage erupted across the country after the dead bodies of two Dalit girls in a suspected murder were found on Wednesday in Unnao’s Baburaha village.

Political leaders, activists, journalists as well as the public have condemned the murder.

Widespread criticism has also been pouring in against the Uttar Pradesh government and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for not being able to ensure safety for women, especially those belonging to the Dalit-Bahujan community.

The three minor Dalit girls were found unconscious in a field in their village with their hands and feet tied and they were frothing at the mouth, indicating poisoning. Two of the girls declared brought dead at the hospital while the third is still struggling for life.

An investigation had been launched to probe into the while and the police is still awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm the cause of the death.

Dalit groups and Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad have demanded justice for the minor Dalit girls and have asked for the girl struggling for life to be shifted to AIIMS-Delhi for better treatment.

In a tweet, Azad said, “Injured survivor should immediately be shifted to AIIMS Delhi. Dalits are continuously under attack in India, let’s not normalize such atrocities.”

Devastated by the news from Unnao (UP), where 2 Dalit minor girls found dead and one is struggling for life. Injured survivor should immediately be shifted to AIIMS Delhi. Dalits are continuously under attack in India, let's not normalise such atrocities. #Save_Unnao_Ki_Beti — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) February 18, 2021

To ensure justice in Unnao case we demand

1. Post mortem of 2 deceased should be conducted at AIIMS, Delhi with a panel of Doctors including from SC/ST community.

2. Post mortem should be videographed to avoid any discrepancies

3. Survivor should immediately be shifted to AIIMS. — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) February 18, 2021

The Bhim Army team has also reached Unnao where the police has put up barricading all around and are allegedly not allowing anyone to talk to the victims’ family.

Bhim Army team has reached the spot, Unnao. Police has turned the village into a cantonment. Police barricading is all around. No one is allowed to talk to victims' family. Why? #Save_Unnao_Ki_Beti pic.twitter.com/K6tffxd34o — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) February 18, 2021

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have also tweeted about the incident asking for the Yogi government to be held accountable and that “Congress will rage till justice is delivered.”

The gut-wrenching news of 3 dalit daughters from Unnao, UP, being brutalised has shocked the nation beyond comprehension.



This is but a reflection of BJP's Jungle Raj in UP and the terrors that haunt our daughters under the fake garb of 'Beti Bachao'!#Save_Unnao_Ki_Beti pic.twitter.com/l3xDovbVy4 — Congress (@INCIndia) February 18, 2021

Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan had alleged that the Unnao police is trying to hush the case and has also called for probe by an independent agency.

Talking to reporters he said, “The incident proves that our daughters are not safe in this regime. Unnao, in the past three years, has witnessed a spate of similar incidents which is a matter of concern.”

People have taken to social media to demand justice as well as collect funds for the girl struggling for her life.

Heaven and hell exist on earth and Unnao is hell for women, particularly the most vulnerable of them. Prayers for the girl who's battling for her life, cold rage that this keeps happening. Unnao will NOT be Hathras. Bring the guilty to justice, now. #Unnao #DalitLivesMatter — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 18, 2021

Make no mistake.. horror in Unnao is the result of a culture of impunity enjoyed by criminals.. especially in cases of crimes against women.. Dalit Women.. this is what happens when you sacrifice governance to the altar of the cow, the temple & a relentless politics of bigotry.. https://t.co/lMi9aRHX6n — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 18, 2021

#Horrific A painful incident took place in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Three girls who had taken fodder for animals were found tied up in the forest, two girls have died, one girl's condition is very serious… more details awaited..#DalitLivesMatter #RamrajyaHorror — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) February 17, 2021

The Unnao murders are not the first and will hardly be the last incidents of violence against dalit women in UP till Ajay Bisht is CM. He must resign. pic.twitter.com/vrpzjC6Cjl — Spoilt Modern Woman (@SpoiltWoman) February 18, 2021

In real life there will be no Savarna IPS officer Ayan Ranjan Pandey to save the day. #Article15 is a good fictional movie, to portray Upper Caste people in good light. #Save_Unnao_Ki_Beti pic.twitter.com/389iUBoTrp — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) February 18, 2021