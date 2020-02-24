SBI branch in Palladam burgled

A+ A-

Chennai: The officials of State Bank of India’s (SBI) Palladam branch in Tirupur district were in for a shock on Monday morning as they found the branch had been burgled.

According to police, the burglary came to light on Monday morning after the branch was opened following two holidays.

The burglars had gained entry by breaking open the side windows of the branch.

The lockers in the branch had been broken and cash and jewellery were lost.

The total quantum of loss is unknown.

Though the bank had CCTV cameras, the burglars had damaged the same first.

The district police are investigating the case.