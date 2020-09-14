SBI General Insurance, YES Bank sign corporate agency agreement

New Delhi, Sep 14 : General insurer SBI General and private sector bank YES Bank have signed a Corporate Agency Agreement for the distribution of retail products of the insurance company for the bank’s corporate and retail customers.

The products of SBI General Insurance Company will be offered to YES Bank’s customers across 28 states and 8 Union Territories.

SBI General has been associating with banks, payments apps, ecommerce players, brokers, etc. to strengthen its distribution footprint across the country. This partnership will offer customers a range of non-life insurance products and services and deploying technology across the customer value chain to facilitate superior experiences for them.

Commenting on the tie-up, Amar Joshi, Chief Business Officer, SBI General Insurance, said: “The tie-up will help us reach out to the last mile and serve untapped markets, thereby increasing insurance penetration.”

