SBI hiring for multiple positions – Apply online

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) issued notification for the appointment to Specialist Cadre Officers posts.

As per the notification, there are 64 vacancies of the following posts

Head (Product, Investment & Research) Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics) Central Research Team (Support) Investment Officer Project Development Manager (Technology) Relationship Manager Relationship Manager (Team Lead)

Eligibility, selection procedure for posts in SBI

The candidates will be selected based on shortlisting and interview.

The age limits, educational eligibility and number of vacancies of the posts are as follows.

Post Number of vacancies Educational eligibility Age limits (Min-Max) in years Head (Product, Investment & Research) 1 Graduate

Post Graduate 35-50 Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics) 1 MBA/PGDM/Post graduation in

Statistics/ Data Analytics 30-40 Central Research Team (Support) 1 Graduates/ Postgraduates in Commerce/ Finance/ Economics/ Management/ Mathematics/ Statistics 25-35 Investment Officer 9 Graduates/ Postgraduates and Certification by NISM/CWM 28-40 Project Development Manager (Technology) 1 MBA/MMS/PGDM/

M.E/M.Tech/B.E/B.Tech 25-40 Relationship Manager 48 Graduate 23-35 Relationship Manager (Team Lead) 3 Graduate 28-40

Apart from educational qualification, the candidates must carry experience in relevant field.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).

How to apply

Registration can be done online on SBI website (click here). The last date for registration of applications is 13th July 2020.