SBI hiring for multiple positions – Apply online

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) issued notification for the appointment to Specialist Cadre Officers posts.
As per the notification, there are 64 vacancies of the following posts
- Head (Product, Investment & Research)
- Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics)
- Central Research Team (Support)
- Investment Officer
- Project Development Manager (Technology)
- Relationship Manager
- Relationship Manager (Team Lead)
Eligibility, selection procedure for posts in SBI
The candidates will be selected based on shortlisting and interview.
The age limits, educational eligibility and number of vacancies of the posts are as follows.
|Post
|Number of vacancies
|Educational eligibility
|Age limits (Min-Max) in years
|Head (Product, Investment & Research)
|1
|Graduate
Post Graduate
|35-50
|Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics)
|1
|MBA/PGDM/Post graduation in
Statistics/ Data Analytics
|30-40
|Central Research Team (Support)
|1
|Graduates/ Postgraduates in Commerce/ Finance/ Economics/ Management/ Mathematics/ Statistics
|25-35
|Investment Officer
|9
|Graduates/ Postgraduates and Certification by NISM/CWM
|28-40
|Project Development Manager (Technology)
|1
|MBA/MMS/PGDM/
M.E/M.Tech/B.E/B.Tech
|25-40
|Relationship Manager
|48
|Graduate
|23-35
|Relationship Manager (Team Lead)
|3
|Graduate
|28-40
Apart from educational qualification, the candidates must carry experience in relevant field.
For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).
How to apply
Registration can be done online on SBI website (click here). The last date for registration of applications is 13th July 2020.