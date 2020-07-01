SBI hiring for multiple positions – Apply online

By Sameer Updated: July 01, 2020, 11:02 am IST
SBI

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) issued notification for the appointment to Specialist Cadre Officers posts.

As per the notification, there are 64 vacancies of the following posts

  1. Head (Product, Investment & Research)
  2. Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics)
  3. Central Research Team (Support)
  4. Investment Officer
  5. Project Development Manager (Technology)
  6. Relationship Manager
  7. Relationship Manager (Team Lead)

Eligibility, selection procedure for posts in SBI

The candidates will be selected based on shortlisting and interview.

The age limits, educational eligibility and number of vacancies of the posts are as follows.

PostNumber of vacanciesEducational eligibilityAge limits (Min-Max) in years
Head (Product, Investment & Research)1Graduate
Post Graduate		35-50
Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics)1MBA/PGDM/Post graduation in
Statistics/ Data Analytics		30-40
Central Research Team (Support)1Graduates/ Postgraduates in Commerce/ Finance/ Economics/ Management/ Mathematics/ Statistics25-35
Investment Officer9Graduates/ Postgraduates and Certification by NISM/CWM28-40
Project Development Manager (Technology)1MBA/MMS/PGDM/
M.E/M.Tech/B.E/B.Tech		25-40
Relationship Manager48Graduate23-35
Relationship Manager (Team Lead)3Graduate28-40

Apart from educational qualification, the candidates must carry experience in relevant field.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).

How to apply

Registration can be done online on SBI website (click here). The last date for registration of applications is 13th July 2020.

