SBI issues important notice for its customers

New Delhi: State Bank of Indian (SBI) is upgrading its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform. During the process, there may be some intermittent issues related to UPI system on 26th and 27th September 2020.

Then bank urged its customers to use other digital banking channels to avoid inconvenience.

OTP based cash withdrawal facility at SBI ATMs

Earlier, SBI extended OTP based cash withdrawal facility at ATMs to 24×7 for the amount Rs. 10, 000 or more.

“For withdrawing Rs 10,000 and above, SBI debit card holders now have to enter OTP sent on their registered mobile numbers along with their debit card PIN each time,” the lender said in a statement.

Since 1st January 2020, this facility was active between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Now, it will be extended to 24×7.