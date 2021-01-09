SBI UPI: Important notice issued for customers

New Delhi: State Bank of Indian (SBI) issued a notice for customers informing that it is upgrading its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform for better customer experience. It also informed that during the upgrade activity, customer may face some issues related to UPI on January 9.

Suggesting alternative solution, the bank requested its customers to use alternative channels like YONO, YONO lite or net banking.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we work towards improving our services to provide for an uninterrupted banking experience.#YONOLite #NetBanking #Banking #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/JqgM0LRxYP — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) January 8, 2021

UPI

UPI is an instant real-time payment system. It is developed by National Payments Corporation of India to facilitate inter-bank transactions.

SBI YONO App

SBI YONO App is a comprehensive digital service platform. YONO stands for ‘You Only Need One’.

It offers everything related to financial services. It is developed using the world’s latest digital technologies.

With YONO, customers can transfer funds in just a few clicks, withdraw money from ATM by using card less withdrawal facility, have one view of their banking and financial portfolio of SBI Group companies, get benefit from intelligent spend analyser, check reward points, etc.

The service platform can be accessed through mobile phones, both android and iOS, and on the web through a browser. It allows a seamless omni-channel customer experience.