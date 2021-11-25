SC continues to hear Dargah Hazrat Hussain Shah Wali Wakf Case

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court division bench under Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice V Ram Subramaniam heard the Dargah Hazrat Hussain Shah wali property case for the second day.

On behalf of the Waqf Board its senior advocate Huzaifa Ahmedi and on behalf of Mutawalli and Dargah Managing Committee Salman Khurshid, the ex Central Minister, presented their arguments.

Huzaifa Ahmadi continued his arguments from yesterday and submitted a number of witnesses in favour of the Wakf properties.

At one stage Justice Subramaniam commented that if it is proved that the subject of contention is “a conditional utility property” then it will be declared as Waqf property. He also remarked that the status of the Waqf properties cannot be altered.

During his arguments, Ahmadi cited various cases where the courts have ruled in favour of the Waqf’s properties.

The Waqf properties Counsel said that the government has no substantial evidence to prove it as government property. The properties in question are Waqf, not the jagir properties.

Salman Khurshid referred to his role as a Central Minister in the amendment of the Waqf Property Law. He said that the government has no right to stake claims on Wakf properties.

The Supreme Court throughout the day heard the arguments in favour of Waqf properties. The counsel for the Waqf property concluded her arguments today.

Tomorrow, the Supreme Court will hear the arguments of counsels for the Government and private institutions which is likely to be concluded in a day.

There is a team of Revenue Department officials in Delhi to help the government lawyers.

Telangana Waqf board also pressed into service a battery of lawyers and Waqf officials during the Supreme Court hearing.