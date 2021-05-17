SC directs medical examination of arrested YSRCP MP Raghu RamaKrishna Raju

Courtesy: LiveLaw

The Supreme Court on Monday directed that YSR Congress MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who has been arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police in a sedition case over his critical remarks, be taken to Army Hospital, Secunderabad for medical examination with respect to allegations of custodial torture.

A division bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and BR Gavai passed the order in a special leave petition filed by Raju against the order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court which refused to entertain his bail application. The High Court had declined interference saying that Raju should first move the sessions court for bail.

He was arrested on Friday (May 14) on the charges of sedition and was taken to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Guntur district.

The Supreme Court passed the order for medical examination taking note of the fact that the Magistrate has noted injuries in his body and that he has underwent a heart surgery last year.

The directions are :

Raju must be taken to Army Hospital, Secunderabad today itself.

The medical examination must be done in the presence of a judicial officer nominated by the High Court.

The medical examination must be videographed and the records be submitted before the Court in a sealed cover.

The expenses of treatment must be borne by Raju.

He shall remain in hospital admission till further orders of the Court and the period of admission will be treated as judicial custody.

The Supreme Court will consider the matter next on Friday. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Raju, told the Supreme Court bench that his client was targeted for being a critic of the YSR Party.

It has been alleged that Raju, who is an outspoken critic of Andhra Pardesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy (his own party head) has been indulging in hate speeches against certain communities and promoting disaffection against the Government, which will cause loss of faith in the Government and also cause disturbances.