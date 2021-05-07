SC directs school managements to reduce fee for online classes

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court directed the private school managements across the country to reduce online classes fee from 15 to 30 percent and avoid profiteering.

A SC bench of Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari reminded the managements of the private schools that owing to online classes since last year their overhead expenditures were reduced.

The SC said that the benefit of the reduced expenditures for running schools must be passed on to the students and their guardians.

The SC issued this directive after hearing pleas that the school managements of the private schools were collecting full school fee during the lockdown.

The SC bench observed that the private school management must fix fee for the online classes which must be less than 15 to 30 percent from the customary education fee to reduce burden from the students and their parents.

In the ruling, Justice A M Khanwilkar observed that not only the school management but all sections of the society affected adversely due to COVID-19 pandemic and everyone is trying to grapple with the ensuing situation.

Under these circumstances, in spite of reduced expenditures for online classes, it is not fair for the private school managements to collect full fee.

Thus, the SC directs the private school managements to take measures to reduce fee for online classes and avoid running their educational institutions for profiteering.