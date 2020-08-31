SC dismisses Mallya’s review plea against 2017 conviction

New Delhi, Aug 31 : The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya’s plea seeking review of a 2017 judgment which held him guilty for contempt of court.

The top court had held him guilty of contempt, as Mallya did not truthfully disclose the full account of his assets.

He was also found guilty for violating a court order by siphoning $40 million from his account, as Mallya was restrained from any such withdrawal.

On Monday, a bench comprising Justices U.U. Lalit and Vineet Saran dismissed the review petition.

The apex court’s order came on a review plea filed by Mallya against the July 14, 2017 judgment wherein he was found guilty of contempt for not paying Rs 9,000 crore dues to banks despite repeated directions.

On June 19, the Supreme Court had sought explanation from its registry regarding Mallya’s appeal.

The bench said that according to the record placed before it, the review petition was not listed before the court for the last three years.

In 2017, the apex court passed the order on a contempt petition against Mallya by a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India.

