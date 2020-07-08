SC extends protection from coercive action against TV anchor in defamation cases

By Nihad Amani Updated: July 08, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
SC extends protection from coercive action against TV anchor in defamation cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the protection from any coercive action against TV news anchor Amish Devgan in cases lodged over his alleged defamatory remark against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti during a show.

A bench comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna, meanwhile, asked the counsel for Devgan to complete the pleadings in the case by serving copies of the petition to those who had filed complaints against the journalist in various states.

Senior advocate Sidhharth Luthra and lawyer Mrinal Bharti appeared for the news anchor in the hearing conducted through video link by the court, which extended the relief granted on June 26 to Devgan till further orders.

Presently, five FIRs have been lodged against Devgan in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Telangana for using a derogatory term for the Sufi saint in the news debate show called Aar Paar’ on his channel on June 15.

However, he later tweeted an apology saying that he was actually referring to Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji and inadvertently ended up naming Chisti.

Devgan moved the top court seeking stay on the probe in criminal cases besides seeking their quashing.

The top court had stayed the pending or future probes in the case against the journalist by police agencies till today.

Source: PTI
Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close