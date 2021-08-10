SC grants permanent bail to Heera group CEO Nowhera Sheikh

Hyderabad: In a big relief to Heera group of companies, the Supreme Court has allowed the special leave petition of its CEO and founder Nowhera Sheikh.

A division bench of Apex court comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Hrikesh Roy in their order have made the Interim bail granted to Nowhera Sheikh on January 19, 2021 as absolute.

During the hearing of the SLP, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Surya Prakash V. Raju, informed court that he will endeavor to coordinate with the State Authorities and the private respondents to see if a workable arrangement can be made to look into the interest of the investors so that the maximum amount be paid to the investors to the extent it is feasible.

While the court directed the State Authorities to coordinate with ASG in the matter.

The Supreme Court had also expressed displeasure that for a period of over two years FSL report is still stated to be not available. The court also directed the ASG to take up this matter with the concerned laboratory to get an input as to why for two years the report has not been sent.

The Apex court had made it clear that it will only peruse the report submitted by ASG Raju as to how to proceed in the matter.

After the court’s order Nowhera Sheikh said that finally the judiciary has done justice to her and she never thought of embezzling investor’s money. It was her opponents who have conspired to tarnish her image and disrupt the smooth functioning of business.