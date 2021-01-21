SC junks UP plea challenging bail to Azam Khan, kin in forgery case

New Delhi, Jan 21 : The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain three separate pleas by the Uttar Pradesh government against the bail granted to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife and son for allegedly forging birth certificates.

The Uttar Pradesh government filed an appeal in the top court challenging the Allahabad High Court’s October 2020 order.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R. Subhash Reddy and M.R. Shah, however, declined to entertain the appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government.

“The Special Leave Petitions are dismissed. We make it clear that any observation made in the impugned order shall have no bearing in the trial since it was only with regard to granting bail,” the bench’s order said.

BJP member Akash Saxena had registered a complaint alleging that Khan and his wife are in possession of two birth certificates of their son issued from different places. The first certificate was issued from Rampur in January 2012 and the other was issued from Lucknow in April 2015.

The first recorded had recorded Abdullah’s date of birth as January 1, 1993, which was used for making his passport. The second birth certificate recorded Abdullah’s birth on September 30, 1990. The second certificate was used in government documents and also for contesting election to the state Assembly.

Azam Khan, along with his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Mohammed Abdullah, were charged for alleged forgery in the birth certificate of Abdullah.

The three were granted bail by the High Court after they furnished bonds as per the satisfaction of the magistrate concerned. In February last year, the family had surrendered before a Rampur court after their anticipatory bail applications were rejected.

The High Court had directed that there should be no tampering of evidence by the three applicants. Also, they were asked not to indulge in intimidating the witnesses during the investigation or trial; and to cooperate in the trial.

