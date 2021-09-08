SC recommends 10 judges for Karnataka HC, two for Kerala HC

Published: 8th September 2021
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of 10 additional judges of the Karnataka High Court and two additional judges of the Kerala High Court as permanent judges.

According to a statement published on the top court website, the collegium, on September 7, approved the proposal for appointment of following additional judges of the Kerala High Court as permanent judges: Justice M.R. Anitha and Justice K. Nair Haripal.

The collegium also approved the proposal for appointment of following additional judges of the Karnataka High Court as permanent judges: Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar, Justice M. Ganeshaiah Uma, Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda, Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar, Justice Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai, and Justice P. Krishna Bhat.

In a separate statement, the top court collegium also approved the proposal for appointment of following additional judges of the Karnataka High Court as permanent judges: Justice Maralur Indrakumar Arun, Justice Engalaguppe Seetharamaiah Indiresh, Justice Ravi Venkappa Hosmani, and Justice Savanur Vishwajith Shetty.

