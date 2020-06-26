SC stays coercive action against Amish Devgan on multiple FIRs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed investigation and coercive action against News18 anchor Amish Devgan on the multiple FIRs registered against him over his remarks on Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti till the next date of hearing.

A vacation bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna issued notice on his writ petition seeking quashing of the FIRs and asked him to implead all the defacto complainants.

The notice is returnable by July 8 and the matter will be listed after that.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Devgan, submitted that his client had made an “inadvertent error” during his show for which he later issued public apology. Lodging of FIRs against the journalist for a “slip of tongue” is unjust and amounts to undue harassment, he submitted.

“If this starts happening, where people are dealt with for slip of the tongue, what will happen? Errors people make. He has also profusely apologized”, Luthra submitted.

He said that multiple FIRs have been registered in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Telangana against Devgan and that it would cause grave prejudice to him if he is asked to appear in different places across the country in connection with the FIRs. His family members are also being threatened and harassed, Luthra said.

Advocate Rizwan Merchant, appearing for two complainants from Maharashtra, submitted that Devgan used the term “lootera Chisti” more than once during his show.

While hosting a debate on June 15 on PIL’s regarding the Place of Worship Special Provision Act on his show ‘Aar Par’, Amish had called Khwaja Moinuddin Chisthi, better known as Khwaja Ghreeb Nawaz, an “attacker” and “looter”.

Following that, several police complaints and FIRs were registered against the anchor across the country.

Devgan’s petition filed through Advocate Vivek Jain seeks quashing of the FIRs which have invoked sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), ‪153A‬ (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).