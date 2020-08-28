SC tags pleas seeking to extend moratorium period, forego interest on loan repayment

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 28th August 2020 3:30 pm IST
SC tags pleas seeking to extend moratorium period, forego interest on loan repayment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday tagged a petition, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari seeking directions to extend the moratorium period to help borrowers in deferring their EMI payment on term loans amid the pandemic, with another pending plea.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah, tagged the petition of Vishal Tiwari along with that of Gajendra Sharma, which sought directions for waiver of interest on the loan repayment during the moratorium.

Vishal Tiwari, in his plea, sought directions to all the banks to adhere to extend the moratorium period for lawyers/ service sector, transport and tourist industry, including drivers and other covered under these sectors and defer their EMI payment on term loans till December 31.

“The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in India has brought a drastic financial difficulty along with the health disaster that is going on in this country. Various people have lost jobs during this situation of biological emergency and various professionals and others have gone through real financial hardship,” Tiwari said in his plea.

“Due to the financial difficulties, it has become a struggling issue for many people to pay off monthly loan instalments as there is lesser or nil income of the borrowers and legal professionals, due to the closure of the physical hearing in various Courts of the country including the Supreme Court,” the plea said.

READ:  SC refuses PIL to re-build 'demolished' religious places in TS Secretariat

On the last date of hearing on Gajendra Sharma’s petition seeking a waiver of interest on loan repayment during the moratorium, the apex court had sought the response of the Central government.

Source: ANI
Categories
Delhi
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close