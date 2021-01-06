Scam in AP Urdu Academy: Two officials arrested

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: Two officials of Andhra Pradesh Urdu Academy have been arrested and were sent to the Judicial custody in connection with the misappropriation of funds.

The AP Minority Welfare Secretary Ilyas Rizwi said that some appointments were made without government approval and salaries were released.

In response to complaints, the CBCID was tasked to conduct an inquiry which leads to the arrest of Minority Department’s Dy. Director Mastan Wali and the Superintendent of Urdu Academy Shaikh Jaffer.

Both the arrested officials allegedly misappropriated Rs.6 crore by appointing provisional staff on heavy salaries and released their salaries without the the government approval. ‘Norbash Federation’ and some other organizations have complained about this scam due to which an inquiry was ordered through CBCID.

The CBCID enquiry was going on for the past six months and Mastan Wali and Shaiak Jaffer were arrested and sent to the judicial custody two days ago. The police petitioned the Court to take them in its custody to conduct further inquiry in the matter.

At the time of the scam, Mastan Wali was working as In-charge Secretary Director, Minority Welfare. It is alleged that the Urdu Academy officials misappropriated huge funds in the name of ‘fake programs’. The investigating agency collected many incriminating proofs of the scam.

Since the day this scam came to fore, other minority organizations are under the scanner. “Whoever found to be guilty would not be spared. There are many schemes launched for the welfare of the minorities,” said Minority Welfare Secretary Ilyas Rizwi