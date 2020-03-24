Scare of COVID-19 triggering human values to save people

People have symptoms for Coronavirus waiting for the COVID-19 test at Gandhi Hospital in Musheerabad. Photos: Mohammed Hussain

Nihad Amani and Mohammad Hussain

Hyderabad: The growing number of Covid-19 cases is leading to increasing the panic and stress among the citizens. It is noted that a number of people are walking in the hospitals to get themselves checked for corona.

Gandhi Hospital at Musheerabad and Osmania Medical College at Koti are the only two government facilities to get the coronavirus test done.

Meanwhile, numerous people are also approaching to Quarantine or Koranti Hospital, Nallakunta, Government General and Chest Hospital, Erragadda and Niloufer Hospital, Red Hills. Samples from visiting persons are collected and investigated for coronavirus. Many of the samples collected at these hospitals are immediately sent to Osmania Medical College at King Koti. The reports might take minimum of 6 hours and maximum a day to come out, informs Dr. Siddiqui Regional Medical Officer, Osmania Hospital.

“Labs that screen for swine flu can also pitch in for coronavirus too,” said Dr Nagender, Superintendent Of Osmania General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the test for Gandhi Hospital suspected cases are done in the same hospital and reports might take a day or even less.

The bigger names in the books of medical industry like Care Hospital, KIMS Hospital, Global Hospital and Owaisi Hospital have not said yet they too would be testing the samples. The executives stated, “The meetings are going on and we are yet to finalize the steps to be taken the virus. But, would surely come up with something,” a government official said.

On the other hand, Apollo Hospital, have already come up with the testing service for COVID-19 and are charging Rs. 5000. They also have isolation cells and depending on the condition of the patient he or she is either sent back home prescribing self-quarantine or asked to stay back at the isolation wards which have been set up there.

In the meantime, a number of NGOs are seen distributing food at government hospitals, some roads and in slums for those who have rendered workless because the lockdown in the State.

“Our team is dedicatedly working to create awareness and inform people in the government hospitals and on the streets on how to protect themselves and their families from the COVID-19 virus,” said the executive of Helping Hands Foundation (HHF).

“It’s time to serve humanity and work together to fight COVID- 19,” said Sakef Siddique, executive of Humanity Welfare Organisation while distributing lunch packets at Gandhi Hospital.

