Schedule for WBBL 6 Finals series confirmed

Sydney, Nov 22 : The Melbourne Stars, Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers will feature in prime time when the Women’s Big Bash League Finals series gets underway at North Sydney Oval this week.

The two semi-finals will be held on November 25 and 26, with the winners to face off in the final on November 28.

After finishing at the top of the points table, the Meg Lanning-led Melbourne Stars will take on Sophie Devine’s Perth Scorchers in the first semi-final on Wednesday night. A red-hot Brisbane Heat will then face the Sydney Thunder in the second semi-final on Thursday.

All three knockout matches will be played under lights for the first time and be broadcast live nationwide on Seven, Foxtel, Kayo and ABC Radio.

Cricket Australia had earlier moved the finals series to a prime time slot with a hope to get more Australian viewers than ever before in what is tournament’s second season in a standalone format.

“The move to a full prime time finals series is another major leap in the evolution of the rebel WBBL,” said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues, had said as per a CA media release.

“This announcement is a testament to the outstanding work of our clubs and the League who have delivered a safe and successful tournament thus far. We thank the NSW Government for recognising this and rewarding our loyal fans in Sydney,” he added.

