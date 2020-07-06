School Education officials caught red-handed for accepting bribe

By SM Bilal Updated: July 06, 2020, 8:12 pm IST

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Monday caught red-handed two employees of the School Education department in Hyderabad for accepting a bribe.

According to the official sources, R Laxman Kumar superintendent and his subordinate M Vipin Raj demanded bribe from the management of a school at Ghatkesar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The two officials allegedly demanded 40,000 bribes for giving a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for transferring the school to a central syllabus to the State syllabus (CBSE), upon which K Srinivas an employee of the private school lodged complaint with ACB officials.

A team of ACB on Monday laid a trap and caught red-handed the two accused persons and declared them officially arrested.

