Schools, colleges in Telangana may reopen on August 16

Hyderabad: Schools and colleges in Telangana are likely to reopen in a phased manner from August 16 as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has declined significantly. Initially, the government may allow in-person classes for students of class VIII and above.

A proposal to reopen the educational institution that was submitted by the education department is awaiting the chief minister’s nod, DC reported.

However, the schools may have to continue with online classes for the students of classes I to VII for a few more months.

Schools, colleges in Telangana are conducting online classes

Last month, the cabinet while lifting the lockdown in the state had decided to allow schools and colleges to conduct in-person classes from July 1.

Later, the government might have realized the risk of allowing in-person classes in educational institutions and decided to go ahead with online classes.

Now as the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped significantly, it is expected that the government may allow schools and colleges in Telangana to conduct in-person classes.

It is also reported that the state government has directed the education department to take the opinions of both educational institutions and parents of the students.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

On Sunday, Telangana recorded 578 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in the state has reached 6,36,627.

As per a bulletin issued by the state government, the death toll rose to 3,759 whereas, the number of active cases stood at 9,824.