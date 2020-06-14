Schools in Hyderabad begin online classes, impose burden on parents

Hyderabad: Amid coronavirus pandemic, some schools in Hyderabad started online classes imposing additional financial burden on parents.

In order to access online classes, parents have to arrange additional infrastructure for the children such as laptop or desktop, Wifi or internet connection etc. which is very difficult for poor section of the society.

Some schools in Hyderabad providing recorded videos

Some of the schools in Hyderabad are giving recorded videos and asking students to watch it as per their convenience whereas, others are conducting live classes including assembly and yoga classes.

Apart from additional financial burden, in some cases, parents are forced to sit along with their children to ensure that they are not visiting other websites.

Health of children

In addition to all the stated difficulties, online classes can also impact the health of the children as they have to stare the screen continuously for hours.

There are also complaints that some of the schools in Hyderabad are not giving access to the online classes until parents clear dues and buy stationary from the link provided by the educational institution.

New uniforms

Despite salary cuts, unemployment etc., due to coronavirus lockdown, school authorities are forcing parents to buy new uniforms for their children.

Reacting to the development, Hyderabad District Education Officer (DEO) Venkata Narasamma said that Education Department may release set of guidelines soon.

