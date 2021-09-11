Schools in Hyderabad discontinue online classes

Hyderabad: Despite the Telangana government’s clear instructions that no child should be compelled to physically attend offline classes, schools in Hyderabad are asking students to attend in-person classes.

Some of the schools have discontinued online classes and started forcing parents to send their children to attend in-person classes.

A parent alleged that she is forced to send her daughter, a student of class VII, to attend the in-person classes as the school has stopped online classes, New Indian Express reported.

Another parent whose children study at a school in Secunderabad made a similar claim. He alleged that the school has informed him that from September 17, there will be no online classes and the students have to attend in-person classes.

In Hyderabad, some of the parents are getting ready to send their children to schools as they are not left with any other option. However, most of them have decided not to send their children to schools as for them safety comes first.

What government instructed?

As per the instructions issued by the government to schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, the online classes shall continue for the students who wished to study through the digital platform.

Telangana High Court has also made it clear that students can’t be penalized for not attending classes and parents should not be forced to send their wards to schools.

It has also been ruled that the state government cannot compel schools to run the classes.