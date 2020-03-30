Schools in J-K told to extend fee deposit date to April 30

Jammu and Kashmir: In the wake of countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Jammu and Kashmir’s School Education Department on Monday ordered the schools to extend the last date for depositing fees to April 30.

“It is ordered that last date to deposit school fees is extended up to April 30 without any late fees,” reads the order issued by the State School Education Department.

The order also reads, “No school shall either charge any fee for online lectures/assignments or shall link result of a child on the basis of home assignment.”

Source: ANI

