Schools reopen in Andhra after 5 months

Amaravati, Nov 2 : Schools started reopening after a gap of five months in Andhra Pradesh in a phased manner from Monday amid the Covid pandemic, several Class 12 and 10 students attended classes across the state.

Classes will be held from 9.15 a.m. to 1.45 pm, followed by midday meals. Only a maximum of 16 students are allowed in a classroom. Students were made to sit with wide spacing between them, leaving many benches vacant.

Students were thermal screened before entering the classes and made to use hand sanitisers.

The 2020-21 academic year has been extended to April 30 to ensure 180 working days.

School Education Commissioner V. Chinna Veerabhadrudu had announced that schools in the state will reopen in phases for different classes.

There are around 60,000 schools, including aided, unaided and private ones, in the southern state.

