Schools reopen in Hyderabad with 21 percent attendance

Hyderabad: A few students have turned up on the first day of the reopening of schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

As per the district-wise report, 21.04 percent of 7,79,254 students attended the schools in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The attendance percentage is less in private aided/ unaided schools when compared to government schools in the city.

The attendance percentage in government schools in Hyderabad was 22.12 whereas the private schools in the city reported 20.91 percent attendance.

In the entire Telangana, out of 5222174 students, 1137095 attended the offline class. The attendance percentage in the schools was 21.77. It was 27.45 and 18.35 in government and private schools respectively.

The highest attendance percentage i.e., 34.93 was reported in Warangal. Nizamabad has reported the least percentage i.e., 18.19.

It may be mentioned that barring residential, social welfare, and tribal welfare schools with hostel facilities, all schools re-opened in Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana.

Festive atmosphere at few schools in Hyderabad

At few schools in Hyderabad, a festive atmosphere was seen as students attended the classes for the first time for the current academic year. School staff was seen checking the body temperature of students and giving them hand sanitizer at the entrance.

In the classrooms, students were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. As few students have turned up on the first day, the school managements did not face difficulty in ensuring social distancing.

Meanwhile, some private schools did not open on Wednesday as they remained undecided on whether to conduct offline classes or online classes.

Directions by Telangana high court

On Tuesday, the Telangana high court left it to school managements to have either only offline or only online or both online and offline classes.

Apart from it, the court said that students should not be compelled to attend offline classes. No student should be penalized for not attending schools, the court said.