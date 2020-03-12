Scindia to arrive in Bhopal, will hold roadshow

A+ A-

New Delhi: A day after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jyotiraditya Scindia will return to his state on Thursday. He is scheduled to reach Bhopal at 3 p.m. and hold a roadshow from the airport to the state BJP headquarters where preparations are in full swing to welcome him.

According to sources, a grand reception is being organised at the BJP office in Bhopal. A large number of people have been invited to welcome him.

Scindia will arrive at the BJP office after a road show from the Raja Bhoj Airport. Here, he will garland the statues of Deendayal Upadhyay, Vijayaraje Scindia, Kushabhau Thackeray and the portrait of Madhavrao Scindia.

As per the proposed schedule for the next day, Scindia will once again visit the BJP office at noon on March 13. From here he will leave for the Assembly premises to file nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election.

Scindia, who had been in the Congress for 18 years, joined the BJP on Wednesday. Within a few hours of joining, he got a Rajya Sabha ticket from the party. Former Chief Minister of the state and senior party leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan congratulated Scindia on being chosen as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

After the rebellion by Scindia, the Congress’ Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is in deep trouble. Twenty two MLAs of the Scindia camp have also resigned.

Reacting to Scindia’s resignation, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “He is the only chap in Congress who could walk into my house anytime.” He also retweeted a picture dated December 13, 2018 in which he is flanked by Scinidia and Kamal Nath.