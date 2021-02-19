SDMC urges residents to donate unused toys, shoes

New Delhi, Feb 19 : The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has appealed to the residents living under its jurisdictions to donate their unused toys, shoes, school bags, books etc. at the shoe bank set up by the civic body near Rajouri Apartments in Subhash Nagar.

A senior SDMC official told IANS that the idea of a shoe bank is part of their campaign for making south Delhi score good marks in Swachh Survekshan 2021.

To achieve this goal, the SDMC has launched many initiatives to mobilise the residents to comply with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Act, 2016, which include ‘Neki Ki Diwar’, ‘Garbage Cafe’, ‘Geela Kuda Lao, Khad Ley Jao’, ‘Plastic Lao, Plant Le Jao’ etc.

“Generally, the residents throw away old toys, school bags and shoes in the trash can, which will now be used by the needy persons,” an official said.

